Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,961. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15.

