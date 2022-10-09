Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 145,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

