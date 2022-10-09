Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,715 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,513,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 574,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. 2,120,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

