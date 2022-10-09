CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $161.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.14.

CME Group Stock Down 3.3 %

CME stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 52 week low of $169.33 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

