CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.80.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.56%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.