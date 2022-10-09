Coco Swap Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (COCO)

Coco Swap (COCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Coco Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coco Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coco Swap has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coco Swap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Coco Swap Profile

Coco Swap launched on April 30th, 2021. Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,514,774,050 tokens. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coco Swap’s official website is coco-swap.finance.

Buying and Selling Coco Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Coco Swap (COCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coco Swap has a current supply of 148,424,311,271.88287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coco Swap is 0.00002707 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coco-swap.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coco Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coco Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coco Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coco Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coco Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.