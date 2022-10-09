Conceal Price Hits $0.0584 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $856,470.03 and approximately $6,630.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,665,989 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @concealnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is https://reddit.com/r/concealnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@concealnetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal (CCX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CCX through the process of mining. Conceal has a current supply of 21,477,674 with 14,666,335 in circulation. The last known price of Conceal is 0.05490059 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,157.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://conceal.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

