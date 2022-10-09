Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average is $242.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

