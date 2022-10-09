Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.08.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.38.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.