CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.0580

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $2.88 million and $63,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. CONTRACOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,716,030.5 in circulation. The last known price of CONTRACOIN is 0.0661063 USD and is up 73.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $77,453.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.contracoin.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

