Contrasting CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -9.45% -12.96% -3.79% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 1 33 0 2.97 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CrowdStrike and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus price target of $241.71, suggesting a potential upside of 40.62%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and CLPS Incorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $1.45 billion 27.63 -$234.80 million ($0.75) -229.17 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.24 $6.82 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

