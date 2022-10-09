Cortex Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 202,027,145 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is https://reddit.com/r/cortex_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @ctxcblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex (CTXC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CTXC through the process of mining. Cortex has a current supply of 299,792,458 with 201,991,328.28125 in circulation. The last known price of Cortex is 0.10676148 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $404,949.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cortexlabs.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

