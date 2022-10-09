Courant Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Courant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 18.7% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CarMax worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 2,247,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,337. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

