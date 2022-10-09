Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.23

Covesting (COV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $173,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is https://reddit.com/r/covestingofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covesting (COV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covesting has a current supply of 18,767,851.21152613 with 16,787,851.21152613 in circulation. The last known price of Covesting is 0.22969926 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107,953.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covesting.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

