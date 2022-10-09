CoviCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (CVC)

CoviCoin (CVC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One CoviCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoviCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,513.45 and $61,485.00 worth of CoviCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoviCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoviCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.13 or 1.00018991 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022219 BTC.

CoviCoin Profile

CoviCoin is a token. It launched on September 18th, 2021. CoviCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoviCoin is www.covicoin.org. The Reddit community for CoviCoin is https://reddit.com/r/covicoin. CoviCoin’s official Twitter account is @covicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoviCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoviCoin (CVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoviCoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoviCoin is 0.00007977 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.covicoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoviCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoviCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoviCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoviCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoviCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.