COXSWAP V2 Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (COX)

COXSWAP V2 (COX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, COXSWAP V2 has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One COXSWAP V2 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COXSWAP V2 has a total market capitalization of $28,477.19 and approximately $125,320.00 worth of COXSWAP V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

COXSWAP V2 Profile

COX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2021. COXSWAP V2’s total supply is 116,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,062,441 tokens. COXSWAP V2’s official Twitter account is @cox_swap. The official website for COXSWAP V2 is coxswap.com.

COXSWAP V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COXSWAP V2 (COX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. COXSWAP V2 has a current supply of 116,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of COXSWAP V2 is 0.00039506 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coxswap.com.”

