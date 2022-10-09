CrazyPanda Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BAMBOO)

CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. CrazyPanda has a market cap of $19,317.27 and $10,071.00 worth of CrazyPanda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrazyPanda token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CrazyPanda has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrazyPanda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.74 or 0.99960487 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

CrazyPanda Profile

CrazyPanda is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2022. CrazyPanda’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CrazyPanda’s official Twitter account is @crazypanda_nft. CrazyPanda’s official website is crazypandas.net.

CrazyPanda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CrazyPanda has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CrazyPanda is 0.00006415 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crazypandas.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrazyPanda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrazyPanda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrazyPanda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrazyPanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrazyPanda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.