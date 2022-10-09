Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $419.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

