Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $76.64. 886,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,458. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.