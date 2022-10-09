CrossX (CRX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

CrossX (CRX) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CrossX token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CrossX has a total market capitalization of $22,265.77 and $11,476.00 worth of CrossX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrossX has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CrossX Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2022. CrossX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. CrossX’s official Twitter account is @crossxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrossX’s official website is crossxfi.com.

CrossX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossX (CRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CrossX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CrossX is 0.00044532 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crossxfi.com/.”

