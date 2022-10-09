Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 tokens. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @crustnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crust Network is www.crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crust Network’s official message board is medium.com/@crustnetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Crust Network (CRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crust Network has a current supply of 24,483,885.71 with 9,245,318 in circulation. The last known price of Crust Network is 0.69163838 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $661,277.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crust.network/.”

