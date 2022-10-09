Crypto Birds (XCB) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Crypto Birds (XCB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Crypto Birds token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Birds has a market cap of $9,477.18 and approximately $10,070.00 worth of Crypto Birds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Birds has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Birds alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.63 or 1.00002196 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Crypto Birds Profile

Crypto Birds (CRYPTO:XCB) is a token. Crypto Birds’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,894,714 tokens. Crypto Birds’ official Twitter account is @cryptobirds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Birds’ official website is www.cryptobirds.com. The official message board for Crypto Birds is medium.com/@cryptobirds.

Crypto Birds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Birds (XCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Birds has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Birds is 0.00561193 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptobirds.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Birds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Birds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Birds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Birds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.