CryptoArt.Ai Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market cap of $129,388.31 and $56,030.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Token Profile

CryptoArt.Ai was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoArt.Ai is cryptoart.ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @cryptoart_ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CryptoArt.Ai has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoArt.Ai is 0.01073391 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $49,008.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoart.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.