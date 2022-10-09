Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 715,508 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2,716.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,508 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 2.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.45 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

