Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.86% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after buying an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,906,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 117,198 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.07 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

