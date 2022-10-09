Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

DGRO opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

