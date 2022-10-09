Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

CTAS stock opened at $398.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.11. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

