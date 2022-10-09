Csenge Advisory Group Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.