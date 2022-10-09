Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

