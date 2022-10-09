Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,921 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.28% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,075,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

