CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

