CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 10.5 %

CVS opened at $88.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

