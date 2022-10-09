CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Acquires £4,999.96 in Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($6,041.52).

CyanConnode Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of CyanConnode stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.07. The firm has a market cap of £29.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.89. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36).

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

