Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,429 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after buying an additional 355,568 shares during the period. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,456,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

