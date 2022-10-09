Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $21.21 on Friday, reaching $550.40. 626,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.23 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

