Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,215 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76.

