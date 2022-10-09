Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,571,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. 653,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

