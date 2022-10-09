Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

