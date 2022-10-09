DaoVerse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $149,618.17 (DVRS)

DaoVerse (DVRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One DaoVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DaoVerse has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. DaoVerse has a total market capitalization of $149,618.17 and $1.35 million worth of DaoVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DaoVerse

DaoVerse launched on August 4th, 2022. DaoVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. DaoVerse’s official Twitter account is @daodvrs and its Facebook page is accessible here. DaoVerse’s official website is www.daoverse.online. DaoVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@daoverse.

DaoVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DaoVerse (DVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DaoVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaoVerse is 0.00025968 USD and is up 16.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $754,498.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.daoverse.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaoVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaoVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaoVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

