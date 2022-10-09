Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ (DPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,520 ($30.45) on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,220.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,473.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4,754.72.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Shipsey bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94). In other news, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total transaction of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78). Also, insider John Shipsey purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

