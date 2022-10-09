Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.41).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROO shares. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total value of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,841 shares of company stock worth $14,901,761.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 82.02 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.93. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

