Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 58,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,689,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.44. 3,144,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

