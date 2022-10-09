Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

RPG stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,027. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $223.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

