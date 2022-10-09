Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $314,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,925,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 352,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,995. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

