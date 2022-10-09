Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 5,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

