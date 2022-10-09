Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 186,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 102,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,056,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.