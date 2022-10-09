Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 739,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

