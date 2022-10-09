Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.63 on Friday, reaching $333.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average is $371.97.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.