Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.63 on Friday, reaching $333.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average is $371.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

