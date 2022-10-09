Detalus Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. 1,189,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

