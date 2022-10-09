Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $929.71.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 496,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

